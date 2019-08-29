Lawyer fraternity holds rally against India

(@FahadShabbir)

Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Saeed Akram Thursday led a rally of legal fraternity against revoking of article 370 and abrogation of 35 A by Indian government and lock down of the valley

The rally that was held on the call of Central Bar Association, started from district court and culminated at Domel bridge. The lawyers afterwards marched towards Chakothi town near line of control (LOC).

Rally participants were given warm welcome at Gari Dupta, Hatian and Chinari towns. The rally was stopped at Chinari town by local administration some 10 kilometers off LOC.