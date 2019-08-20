Lawyers, civil society stage demo against Indian move in IHK

Lawyers and civil society members on Monday staged a protest demonstration against revoking special status of held Kashmir by Indian government, at GPO Chowk, near the Lahore High Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ):Lawyers and civil society members on Monday staged a protest demonstration against revoking special status of held Kashmir by Indian government, at GPO Chowk, near the Lahore High Court.

The participants holding banners and placards were chanting slogans against Indian government's actions in the held Kashmir.

Social activist Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan, Mukhdoom Waseem Qureshi Advocate, Muhammad Raza Advocate, Ishfaq Ahmad Kharl Advocate, Tanveer Khan, Mian Ashraf Asmi Advocate and others addressed the participants.

They expressed their grave concern over curfew clamped down by Modi administration in occupied Kashmir since August 5, detentions of Kashmiri leadership and violations of human rights. They condemned the lock-down in the Kashmir and demanded the United Nations, OIC and other international institutions to play their prompt and effective role in restoring supply of food and other daily use items in the region.