Lawyers Mark Kashmir Siege Day

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:13 PM

Lahore High Court Bar Association's (LHCBA) Kashmir Committee organized a solidarity rally outside the Lahore High Court to mark "Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir" (Kashmir Siege day) to denounce one year of unabated curfew in the IIOJK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):Lahore High Court Bar Association's (LHCBA) Kashmir Committee organized a solidarity rally outside the Lahore High Court to mark "Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir" (Kashmir Siege day) to denounce one year of unabated curfew in the IIOJK .

A number of lawyers along with members of civil society organizations attended the demonstration at GPO chowkon Wednesday evening.The participants held placards and banners inscribed with slogans to protest against Indian oppression on Kashmiris.

They chanted slogans against fascist Modi,his extremist ideology and illegal actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

LHCBA President Tahir Nasrullah Warriach and others addressed the demonstration. They condemned the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and termed it grave violation of international laws and human rights.They demanded of the United Nations, OIC and other world bodies to play effective role in resolving the decades old burning issue of Kashmir.

