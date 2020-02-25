UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Of Kashmiri Students Attacked Inside Indian Court

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 02:36 PM

Lawyers of Kashmiri students attacked inside Indian Court

A team of three lawyers from Bengaluru, India, who had gone to Dharwad in north Karnataka to represent three Kashmiri students charged with sedition were heckled, shouted at and threatened by Hindu extremists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A team of three lawyers from Bengaluru, India, who had gone to Dharwad in north Karnataka to represent three Kashmiri students charged with sedition were heckled, shouted at and threatened by Hindu extremists.

Talib Majeed, Basit Asif Sofi and Amir Mohiuddin Wani, studying at a private college in Hubballi district of Karnataka were arrested last week for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video on social media, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Indian police arrested them on demand of Hindu extremist organizations.

The Bengaluru-based lawyers who were taken amid heavy security to the Dharwad court, came under attack and damaged their car by Hindu RSS-BJP and VHP terror members.

Hindu communal Lawyers' groups held a demonstration against them near the court, while local right-wing activists shouted 'Go Back' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

The report also adds that the vehicles of the lawyers were also damaged when they reached the court. The lawyers had to return to Bengaluru as they were not able to file the bail applications on behalf of their clients after disruptions inside and outside the court, an Indian media news network said.

A lawyer, who was part of the team, told media that they went to Hubbali to collect the FIR and other documents, but were forced to return empty-handed.

Related Topics

India Attack Police Social Media Lawyers Threatened Vehicles Car FIR Media From Court

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to  PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in N ..

7 minutes ago

Players expecting packed stadiums in Multan and Ra ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to Work on Road Map for CAR Diamond Market ..

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh's Nayeem spins Zimbabwe to heavy Test d ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition plays petty politics: Andleeb Abbas

3 minutes ago

Date of All-Russian Vote on Constitution Amendment ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.