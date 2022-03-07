UrduPoint.com

LB Elections In AJK To Be Held In July: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 03:41 PM

LB elections in AJK to be held in July: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi while urging party workers to gear up for the upcoming local body elections said that it has been agreed in principle to hold the much-delayed polls in July this year

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi while urging party workers to gear up for the upcoming local body elections said that it has been agreed in principle to hold the much-delayed polls in July this year.

Prime Minister Niazi said this while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by Raja Qayyum at Manil Fagosh in Kotli city of Mirpur division.

Presided over by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan the ceremony was addressed by Zafar Iqbal Malik Minister for Higher education, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Minister for Finance and Custodian, Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali Minister for Public Health, Raja Mansoor Khan Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir and Raja Qayyum and others.

Speaking on the occasion the PM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan and Kashmir both were in strong hands. He said that a new era of progress and prosperity has begun in the liberated territory (AJK).

"Mega development projects in different sectors have been initiated all cross the region", he said adding that tunnels, highways, health care facilities were being constructed to improve the life standard of common man.

He said that special focus was being given to promote tourism in the AJK. He said that the dream of making AJK a prosperous and self-sufficient state would be achieved soon.

The PM also announced the reconditioning of Manil Fagosh Road and giving middle status to Primary Manil school.

Voicing his concern over the opposition parties' hullabaloo, prime minister Niazi said that opposition parties must refrain from creating political instability in the country.

Commenting on the worsening situation in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it was incumbent upon the international community to play its role in resolving the lingering dispute peacefully. The PM asked if the international court of justice (ICJ) can hear the case of Indian spy Kulbushan Yadav why cannot it hear the Kashmir case". "I repeat the slogan of Syed Ali Gilani. We are Pakistanis. Pakistan is ours", the PM said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Local Body Elections Education Road Jammu Man Progress Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir July All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Golden day for Canada at Winter Paralympics

Golden day for Canada at Winter Paralympics

1 minute ago
 Ejaz Chaudhry lays stress on taking steps to contr ..

Ejaz Chaudhry lays stress on taking steps to control drug abuse

1 minute ago
 Gas prices rocket to records on Russian supply fea ..

Gas prices rocket to records on Russian supply fears

1 minute ago
 Govt determined to mainstream women with equal rig ..

Govt determined to mainstream women with equal rights: Moonis Elahi

1 minute ago
 Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber expresses grief over ..

Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber expresses grief over demise of former President Raf ..

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine sets export quotas on key agricultural pro ..

Ukraine sets export quotas on key agricultural products

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>