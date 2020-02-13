UrduPoint.com
Legendary AJK Police Officer Shaheed Muhammad Yasin Khan Remembered

Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:45 PM

The 44th death anniversary of shaheed legend of AJK police Mohammad Yasin Khan, an ex DIG of AJK Police, was observed with due solemnity and reverence but with simplicity here on Thursday

This great and highly-talented personality Muhammad Yasin Khan, having the distinguished career being a seasoned and most intelligent police officer of AJK Police Service, lost his life during the performance of his official duties at the quite young age of 43 - in a fatal accident at Rawat, on way back to Mirpur from Rawalpindi after attending an official meeting at Poonch House, (then Rawalpindi-based Camp Office of the AJK government, on February 11, 1976.

Speakers at a special prayer meeting held here on Thursday to mark the anniversary, paid rich tributes to the departed legendary officer of Azad Jammu & Kashmir police who attained the distinctions through successful investigations into various cases of local, national and international repute because of his exceptional and full command on the professional intellect, of the chief investigating officer, on the part of the AJK police to probe into the cases.

Speakers including Secretary (Retd) AJK Transport Authority Adil Mahmood Khan, Academician and Director Mirpur campus of IIUI Schools Atiq ul Amin Khan, an ex member of AJK CPLC A.H.Rao, senior journalists Sohrab Ahmed Khan, rights activists Khawaja Shahid Mahmood, Asif Arbab and others said that the life-long meritorious services to the masses by the departed Muhammad Yasin Khan in the ranks of AJK police in various parts of AJK would always be remembered.

