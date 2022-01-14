UrduPoint.com

Legislation To Be Enacted To Give Overseas Kashmriris Right To Vote: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Legislation to be enacted to give Overseas Kashmriris right to vote: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that legislation would be enacted soon to give the right of vote to the overseas Kashmiris dwelling in various parts of the world

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that legislation would be enacted soon to give the right of vote to the overseas Kashmiris dwelling in various parts of the world.

Niazi, currently on a private visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said in Makka on Friday that Kashmiri expatriates had a major role in the socio-economic progress and prosperity of AJK through their heavy contribution of foreign exchange for the betterment of the economy.

While talking to various delegations of the Kashmiri and Pakistani expatriates who called on him in the Holy city, the AJK prime minister said that the PTI government would implement the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for the development and prosperity of the people of AJK.

He said the local bodies elections were being held to transfer power to the grass root level and added that reforms were also underway for the restoration of merit and eradication of corruption while a comprehensive development programme had been launched for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

The delegations appreciated the steps taken by the PTI government in Azad Kashmir for the socio economic welfare for the people of the state.

The Kashmir Diaspra community paid tribute to the decision of the government to give the right to vote to overseas and holding of local body elections. They expressed the hope that Azad Kashmir would become a welfare state under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Local Body Elections Exchange Vote Visit Progress Saudi Arabia Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Tunisians defy ban to protest against president

Tunisians defy ban to protest against president

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues 25,000 electricity meters for new con ..

FESCO issues 25,000 electricity meters for new connections

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentary meeting annuls screening test by Pub ..

Parliamentary meeting annuls screening test by Public Service Commission

2 minutes ago
 NATO to boost cyber support for Ukraine after atta ..

NATO to boost cyber support for Ukraine after attack

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Urges WHO to Investigate Director-General ..

Ethiopia Urges WHO to Investigate Director-General's Alleged Support for Tigray ..

4 minutes ago
 President condoles with Chairman Senate over death ..

President condoles with Chairman Senate over death of brother

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.