Liberation activist Zahoor Butt booked 3rd time under Public Safety Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indian authorities have booked liberation activist Zahoor Ahmed Butt third time under draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA).

He is younger brother of prominent martyred Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

Zahoor Butt was brought to the Kashmir Valley from Rajasthan jail in India on February 12, this year, and was later lodged in Kupwara sub-jail, Kashmir Media Service reported.

After slapping fresh PSA, the authorities shifted Zahoor Ahmed Butt to Keribal jail in Mattan area of Islamabad district.