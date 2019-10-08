UrduPoint.com
Life In IOK Turns Worse Than It Was 65 Days Ago

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, life remains badly hit in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region, as military clampdown coupled with communications blackout entered 65th running day on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, with main markets shut and public transport off the roads since August 5, the people in the territory are facing shortages of essential items including food and medicines.

Educational institutions and offices though open yet barring few officials nobody is showing up there. The authorities have been claiming that the offices are running and attendance of students is slowly picking up, but these claims don't hold merit in the face of facts which are quite the opposite.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has demanded unconditional release of all those detained or arrested since August 5. As per a party spokesman, this was told by the NC president to a 15-member delegation who met him on Sunday in Srinagar first time since his detention.

Faizan Mustafa, the VC of NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, has argued during a lecture in Madras that the BJP government had done a mistake by abrogating Art 370 in Kashmir. Pointing out many legal implications of the issue, he opined that it is not a matter of integration, adding the problems of the territory can't be resolved by imposing the rule and restrictions like this.

