UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life In Kashmir Still Far From Normal: Altaf Hussain Wani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 08:05 PM

Life in Kashmir still far from normal: Altaf Hussain Wani

Veteran rights activist and senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has urged the OHCHR to continue remote monitoring of the situation human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir till Indian allows fact finding mission to territory under its occupation

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) : Veteran rights activist and senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has urged the OHCHR to continue remote monitoring of the situation human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir till Indian allows fact finding mission to territory under its occupation.While taking part in general debate on UN high commissioners annual report Wani commended the work of OHCHR in promotion and protection of human rights globally.Referring to the messy situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, he said, "Atrocities, distress, disappointment, dejection, deception, caged, silenced, occupied and uncertainty defines today's Kashmir".

He said that months long cyber curfew imposed by India after 5th August last year has badly hit normal life whereas local economy, trade and tourism have suffered terribly with no hopes of early recovery.

"The blockade and the clampdown have crippled the media as news lines have been choked and there are restrictions on its working", he said adding that thousands of young boys and important political leaders were thrown behind bars.Thanking UN High Commissioner for expressing concern over the dire situation in the restive region the JKNF leader said that despite the passage of 7 months Kashmir remains a communications and information black hole for the world.Says atrocities speaking on behalf of world Muslim Congress Mr.

Wani pointed out that life in Kashmir was still far from normal, some small steps were taken recently by New Delhi to befool the international community but these relaxations are mere exceptions that only prove the rule - that of the prolonged denial of basic freedoms that Kashmiris are forced to live with".

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Altaf Hussain United Nations Young Jammu New Delhi February August Congress 2020 Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Sultans thrash Kings to register third win

7 minutes ago

Infinix Makes Headlines as the first Smartphone br ..

11 minutes ago

Man Utd to play Austria's LASK in Europa League la ..

2 minutes ago

Govt bans polythene bags in zoo

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals 25 eateries during pro ..

2 minutes ago

England outplay Pakistan in ICC Women WC T20 match ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.