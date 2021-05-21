UrduPoint.com
Life Paralyzes Across IIOJK As Complete Shut Down Practiced On The Eve Of Martyrdom Anniversaries Of Mirwaiz, AG Lone:

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Life paralyzes across IIOJK as complete shut down practiced on the eve of martyrdom anniversaries of Mirwaiz, AG Lone:

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), daily life was totally paralyzed as the turbulent state's puppet authorities strictly enforced restrictions of curfew on Friday under the bogey of Corona pandemic as the day marked the martyrdom anniversaries of the illustrious Kashmiri freedom struggle leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, says a report reaching here Friday evening from across the line of control

In the wake of 21 May martyrdom anniversary of the two eminent Kasahmiri leaders, Indian forces placed strong restrictions placing extra ordinary restrictions against movement of Kashmiris to curb their attendance in special martyrdom day ceremonies held in about a couple of localities in the curfew-riddled occupied valley.

Despite ban, the All parties Hurriyat Conference could host collective Fateh Khawani and brief commemorative public rally at the Martyrs graveyard in Eidgah in wake of the ravaging covid 19 pandemic second wave that the hit J&K badly, the report said.

Meanwhile, normal life was badly affected in the IIOJK due to lockdown in the wake of the surge in cases.

Indian occupying troops including Police and paramilitary forces manned roads in Srinagar as well as district and major towns, crossings and highway of the Valley to prevent the movement of people.

