Life Profile Of Newly Appointed Acting Chief Justice Of AJK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:26 PM

Life profile of newly appointed acting chief justice of AJK

Following is the life profile of Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, containing long distinguished and illustrious carrier in the judicial and legal fields, who sworn as the acting chief justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir in a simple but impressive ceremony held in the State's metropolis on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) : Following is the life profile of Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, containing long distinguished and illustrious carrier in the judicial and legal fields, who sworn as the acting chief justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir in a simple but impressive ceremony held in the State's metropolis on Wednesday.

Born on March 10th, 1962 in Lalamusa town of Gujrat district of Punjab, as Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan's forefathers had migrated from the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He passed his Secondary school Certificate Examination from High School Lalamusa and graduated from Punjab University. He did his LLB from the Punjab University Law College, Lahore. After having Bachelor of Law he joined the Chamber of Kh. Sultan Ahmed Advocate. He started his legal practice as an Advocate on 25th October,1989.

He was enrolled as an Advocate of High Court on 11th November 1991 and as Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan on 19th June 2004.

Elected as the Member of Executive Committee of Lahore High Court Bar Association in the year 1992-93 and was elected as the Finance Secretary of the Lahore High Court Bar Association in the year 1993-94.

He was appointed as the Assistant Advocate General Punjab on 3rd April, 1995.

He was elevated as Judge Islamabad High Court on 15th February2008 and confirmed as Judge Islamabad High Court on 15th February 2009.

He was appointed as the Special Prosecutor Anti Narcotics Force at Supreme Court of Pakistan on 01st February 2010.

Raja Saeed Akram Khan also served as visiting Lecturer in ALMEEZAN Law College Rawalpindi and worked as the Special Public Prosecutor for the Government of Punjab and the counsel of Lahore Development Authority.

He was appointed as the Chairman of the Ehtesab Bureau of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on 16th March, 2010.

He was appointed as the Additional Advocate General Punjab on 6th April 2010 - but did not join as he had already assumed the office of the Chairman Ehtesab (Accountability) Bureau of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

His lordship was elevated as the Judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on 16.12.2011 and was serving as the Senior Judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir till he was elevated to the top slot of the apex court as its acting chief justice on Wednesday.

