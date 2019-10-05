Life Remains Crippled In IOK On 62nd Consecutive Day
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 06:23 PM
Normal life remained crippled in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to continued military siege on 62nd consecutive day on Saturday
People continue to face immense hardships due to heavy presence of Indian troops in every nook and corner and suspension of means of communications, Kashmir Media Service reported.
All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against repeal of special status of the territory by India.