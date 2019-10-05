Life remains paralyzed in occupied Kashmir on 62nd day

(@FahadShabbir)

In occupied Kashmir, normal life remains crippled in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to continued military siege on 62nd consecutive day on Saturday.

SRINAGAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, normal life remains crippled in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to continued military siege on 62nd consecutive day on Saturday..People continue to face immense hardships due to heavy presence of Indian troops in every nook and corner and suspension of means of communications.

All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against repeal of special status of Kashmir by Narendra Modi-led communal Indian government.

The residents of Kashmir valley are facing severe hardships due to shortage of essential commodities due to continued blockade and fast approaching winter.