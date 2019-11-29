UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life Remains Severely Affected Due To Continued Lockdown In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:16 PM

Life remains severely affected due to continued lockdown in IOK

In Indian occupied Kashmir, 117 days on, routine life continues to remain badly affected in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region owing to severe military lockdown and internet blackout

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, 117 days on, routine life continues to remain badly affected in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region owing to severe military lockdown and internet blackout.

According to Kashmir Media Service, amid heavy deployment of Indian troops, restrictions under section 144 remain enforced, causing immense hardships to the residents.

Although landlines phones and voice calls on postpaid connections were partially restored, but the people continue to suffer due to continued suspension of prepaid mobile and text messaging services.

The continued gag on internet has wreaked havoc on the businesses and economy besides hampering education of students.

Journalists too are finding it difficult to file stories. They have to travel long distance to the so-called Media Facilitation Centre in Srinagar where they have to wait for hours at a time to access the facility. The suspension of this modern tool of communication has effectively cut people off not only from their immediate surroundings but also from the world.

People in the Kashmir Valley continue to observe civil disobedience to protest New Delhi's anti-Kashmir moves. As part of this movement, they shun schools and offices.

Public transport also remains largely off the roads. Shops do open but only for few hours in the morning and evening to cater to the daily needs of the masses.

The occupation authorities are likely to intensify restrictions, today, in the Kashmir Valley to thwart big anti-India protests after Friday prayers.

The authorities have not allowed the congregation of Juma prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and other major mosques in the Valley since August 05, 2019.

On the other hand, the President of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM), Azmi Abdul Hamid, in a statement in Kuala Lumpur condemned the remarks made by India's Consul General in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty, in which he stated that the Indian government would adopt an Israeli model to settle Hindus in occupied Kashmir.

Azmi said that the diplomat's offensive and extremist view would not help efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute but rather would exacerbate the tensions further.

He urged the international community to take cognizance of the grave situation in occupied Kashmir and the provocative remarks of the Indian official that have serious consequences on the regional stability.

Related Topics

India Protest Internet World Education Mobile Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Kuala Lumpur New York August 2019 Mosque Media From Government

Recent Stories

Three Jailed for Plotting Terrorist Attack in Melb ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing Expects Visit of Russian Security Chief fo ..

2 minutes ago

Administration must work impartially: Chief Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Chile govt meets with unions in bid to end crisis

12 minutes ago

Uruguay opposition claims victory in presidential ..

2 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi calls f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.