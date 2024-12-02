Light Snow, Rain Predicted In Kashmir's Higher Reaches
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 08:18 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Dec, 2024) Night temperatures in the Indian illegally occupied Kashmir Valley have risen slightly but remain below freezing, says a report reaching here Monday night from across the line of control (LoC).
"A Western Disturbance (WD) is expected to affect the Occupied valley, potentially bringing light rain and snow to higher areas and scattered locations from late Monday night to Tuesday morning, the report said quoting the occupied-Srinagar based state Meteorological Department, as predicting above.
"Dry weather is forecast to prevail until December 7.
Another wet spell is possible on December 8, with chances of light rain and snow in higher areas and isolated places. Dry conditions are expected to continue from December 9 to December 12", the report revealed.
In Gulmarg, the temperature was recorded at minus 2.9°C, and Pahalgam reported 2.3°C on Monday. In occupied Srinagar, the minimum temperature during Sunday night and Monday morning was minus 0.8°C, up from minus 1.3°C the previous night and 0.4°C above the average for this period, the report added.
