(@imziishan)

A man was killed due to lighting in Bakoora area of Indian occupied Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, said a report reaching here from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : A man was killed due to lighting in Bakoora area of Indian occupied Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, said a report reaching here from across the line of control

According to the report, Muhammad Yousuf Mir (42), son of Aziz Mir, resident of Bakoora was killed when lighting struck him while he was working in his paddy fields, the report added.