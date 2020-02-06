UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lndian Occupied Kashmir Authorities Slap PSA On Shah Faisal

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:04 PM

lndian Occupied Kashmir authorities slap PSA on Shah Faisal

The authorities have slapped draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on former IAS topper, Shah Faisa,in lndian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The authorities have slapped draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on former IAS topper, Shah Faisa,in lndian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Shah Faisal, who resigned from the government job last year and announced a political party, was arrested by Indian police on New Delhi airport in August 2019.

He strongly opposed the Modi government's decision to abrogate special status of occupied Kashmir.

The authorities slapped black law, PSA, on him and he is reportedly to be shifted from government quarter MLAs detention center to some other place.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Police Job New Delhi Shah Faisal August 2019 Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

PM says Kashmir will be free soon

53 seconds ago

Building deptt to spend Rs 26 mln on three uplift ..

46 seconds ago

Russia Was 2nd Largest Oil Supplier to US in Octob ..

47 seconds ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree to disband Ajman&#0 ..

20 minutes ago

England bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of action by ..

49 seconds ago

Accident claims a life, leaves two injured in Sha ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.