lndian Occupied Kashmir authorities slap PSA on Shah Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The authorities have slapped draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on former IAS topper, Shah Faisa,in lndian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Shah Faisal, who resigned from the government job last year and announced a political party, was arrested by Indian police on New Delhi airport in August 2019.

He strongly opposed the Modi government's decision to abrogate special status of occupied Kashmir.

The authorities slapped black law, PSA, on him and he is reportedly to be shifted from government quarter MLAs detention center to some other place.