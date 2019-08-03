UrduPoint.com
LoC Villagers Issued Free Arm Licences In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Sat 03rd August 2019 | 07:13 PM

LoC villagers issued free arm licences in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all the deputy commissioners and Assistant commissioners to issue free arm licences and renew earlier ones without fee to the members of village defense committees in the 5 kilometer radius of Line of control (LoC).

According to a notification, the directives have been issue in the wake of prevailing situation at LoC, so that the people could defend themselves in the war like circumstances created by cross LoC firing and shelling by Indian army.

All the district magistrates had been directed to recommend the Names of members of village defense committees for issuance of licences of non-prohibited arms in their favor for their self protection, the notification added.

