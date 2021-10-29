UrduPoint.com

Local Bodies Elections To Be Held In AJK By June Next Year: AJK PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir (Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi has said that the local bodies elections would be held in the state before June next year with prime focus to transfer power to the people at gross root level

He was addressing meeting of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet held under his chairmanship in the State metropolis late Thursday.

The prime minister reaffirmed his government's resolve that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan special emphasis would be given for the development of tourism and for this purpose, a network of infrastructure would be completed.

He continued that side by side accelerating the pace of developmental activities in the state, a special package of Rs 500 billion would be spent for the well being of the people of Azad Kashmir.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan was taking keen interest in the development of Azad Jammu Kashmir and taking practical steps to fulfill the requirements of the people and to turn Azad Kashmir into a developed area.

He said the government would launch a skill development programme to impart technical training to the educated youth to overcome unemployment.

The prime minister underlined the need for the completion of developmental projects within the specified time to save the government funds and to drop the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man.

He said the government would not compromise on the quality of the work and added that the Prime Minister Implementation commission would be given more powers.

He said some decisions taken by the previous government in their last days of their tenure of government had created problems for the new government.

