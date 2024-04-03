Open Menu

Local Islamic Scholar And Cleric Arrested In Connection With Mirpur KFC Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Local Islamic scholar and cleric arrested in connection with Mirpur KFC attack case

Mirpur police on Wednesday made a pivotal arrest in connection with the March 29 Mirpur KFC attack, apprehending Mufti Ejaz, a religious scholar and the cleric of the local Jamia mosque

This arrest comes as a result of the ongoing preliminary investigations into the abhorrent attack by an unruly anti-Israel crowd of local miscreants, as confirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur, Kamran Ali.

The arrest of Mufti Ejaz follows vital interrogation and information provided by individuals already detained in connection with the storming of the KFC outlet in southern Mirpur city of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

This tragic incident saw over a hundred accused allegedly involved in the attack, which resulted in the ransacking and setting ablaze of the Mirpur AJK fast food outlet, alongside damaging nearby private buildings in the densely populated business hub.

With a commitment to uncovering the truth, surprise police raids are currently underway to apprehend the remaining accused based on technical evidence. Senior Superintendent Kamran Ali affirmed that the police force is actively engaged in unearthing the real culprits and masterminds behind this reprehensible act, assuring that they will be brought to justice under all circumstances.

The arrest of Mufti Ejaz underscores the determination of law enforcement to hold all those responsible for the deplorable attack accountable, as the pursuit of justice continues to unfold in the wake of this distressing incident.

