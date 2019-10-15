Local unit of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) stages Solidarity camp in Mirpur

Local unit of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has staged a Solidarity camp at the central shaheed chowk here for an indefinite period to express solidarity and sympathies with the freedom monger people of the curfew-clamped besieged Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, which has entered 72nd day of the complete locking and communication blockade on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Local unit of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has staged a Solidarity camp at the central shaheed chowk here for an indefinite period to express solidarity and sympathies with the freedom monger people of the curfew-clamped besieged Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, which has entered 72nd day of the complete locking and communication blockade on Tuesday.

''The aim of the solidarity camp is not only to reiterate full solidarity and sympathies with the badly-suffered brethren of the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir engaged in the liberation of the motherland from long Indian subjugation, but also to invite the attention of the external world especially the international forums including the United Nations and the world human rights outfits towards the fast deteriorating conditions of the valiant freedom-loving population of the bleeding vale of the Indian occupied Kashmir", the dwellers of the solidarity camp said while talking to visitors at the camp.

Referring to thousands of the participants of the Azadi March now on sit-in (dharna) at staged by the JKLF which entered 9th successive day on Tuesday seeking to cross the line of control (LoC), they said that Mirpur Solidarity camp was the part of the Azadi march to register protest and condemnation over the continual reign of state terrorism and violence unleashed by 9 lakh of the Indian occupying forces against the innocent people of the internationally-acknowledged Jammu & Kashmir state, now the world's largest prison.

The City elite representing various segments of the civil society, meanwhile, are visiting the Solidarity Camp to mark their full solidarity and sympathies with the freedom-loving slaved brethren and sisters of the bleeding Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in these hours of trial.