Lock-down In AJK Extended Up To April 24: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:09 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the period of its ongoing lock-down to combat coronavirus in the state till April 24, AJK government announced on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :

The ongoing lock-down across the State was scheduled up to April 21 (Tuesday) which has been extended up to coming Friday, said the AJK government's spokesman and Minister for Information Technology Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi on Monday.

Disclosing this in his press briefing at the State's capital town on Monday, the minister said that the AJK government would announce its next strategy regarding the lockdown policy after the consultation and mutual consensus with other political and religious leadership of the state, which is scheduled to be held on April 22 (Wednesday) in Islamabad", he informed.

Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal and Press Secretary to Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Wasim were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi told that no new coronavirus positive case has been reported in the state on Monday while the tests of 16 patients were found negative, which drop off the number of active cases to 33.

"Those tested negative and discharged were six from Mirpur and one from Kotli while seven reports were already found negative", he added.

He informed that the person tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday was already quarantined, which helped stop the spread of the virus.

The Minister hoped that four more patients would be discharged tomorrow. "With the discharge of the one and only positive case in Kotli, the district has also included in corona free districts in the state.

He told that corona testing machine installed at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences has been restored and would start its functioning from today (Tuesday).

He said state government has promulgated a new law to fine and jail those who hoard essential food and medical items and creating their artificial shortage.

The government's spokesman told that cabinet being held today (Tuesday) in which Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan would take the cabinet into confidence on the lock-down.

He added that government, opposition and public were on same page in the prevailing situation and steps taken to control the spread of the corona virus.

