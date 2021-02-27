UrduPoint.com
Lock Down In Mirpur, AJK From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 01:31 PM

Lock down in Mirpur, AJK from Monday

Keeping in view the constantly rising Covid-19 cases in Mirpur, local authorities have announced the imposition of phased lock down initially for a month with effective from March 1

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) Keeping in view the constantly rising Covid-19 cases in Mirpur, local authorities have announced the imposition of phased lock down initially for a month with effective from March 1.

A notification issued by district magistrate Bader Muneer said that their will be complete ban on the movement and entry of all sorts of transport to and from Mirpur district besides the entry of the tourists into the district and all sorts of the tourists resorts and parks will be completely closed during entire lock down period.

All sorts of educational institutions as well as private and public sector institutions / business concerns of essential services including banks will remain closed initially for two weeks period of the lock down.

Medical stores and petrol pumps will be exempted of whole of the above period of the lock down and will be functional round the clock under the already announced SOPs in AJK.

General stores, vegetable, fruit, bakery, sweet shops, dairy shops, gas, meat shops will remain open only on Tuesday and Friday from 6.

00 in the morning to 7.00 at night during the lock-down period.

All marriage halls have also been ordered to closed for a month under the prohibitory orders to combat the pandemic that was found constantly at rising form in this district.

The hotels have also been ordered to be shut down for the marriage parties and other gatherings.

The District Magistrate took the step in view of the apprehensions of the spread of the pandemic, as precautionary measures under Epidemic Disease Act XXXVI-1958.

The District Magistrate has directed to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona virus SOPs during and even after the lock down period.

The people should strictly follow the governmental SOPs and legal action will be initiated against individuals and business entities in case of non-compliance of the prohibitory orders during the above schedule of the preventive measures to overcome the pandemic.

