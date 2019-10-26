UrduPoint.com
Lockdown Breaks Backbone Of Kashmir's Economy: JKPM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:58 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has said the continued lockdown had broken the backbone of economy of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has said the continued lockdown had broken the backbone of economy of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leader and Chairman JKPM, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu said that the strict restrictions and military siege since the Indian government repealed the special status of Kashmir on August 5 had shattered the economy of the valley, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that in spite of bumper crop of Apple, the growers could not take their produce to the markets due to lockdown and scores of fruit markets established across Kashmir wore a deserted look.

He said apples in Kashmir Valley are either rotting in orchards or being sold at a throwaway price.

He said the Indian government wanted to break the economic backbone of Kashmir. He said that after failing to counter the narrative of resistance politically, India was using economic terror to crush the Kashmiris' freedom sentiment.

