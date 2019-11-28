UrduPoint.com
Lockdown Continues, Life Remains Badly Hit On 116th Day In IOK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

Lockdown continues, life remains badly hit on 116th day in IOK

He residents continue to live in an atmosphere of fear due to deployment of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops in every nook and corner

Srinagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, the life remains badly hit in the territory particularly in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu due to continued military lockdown on 116th straight day.

The residents continue to live in an atmosphere of fear due to deployment of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops in every nook and corner. The residents are constantly facing hardships owing to imposition of section 144 and suspension of prepaid mobile, SMS and internet services.

