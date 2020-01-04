Logos to organize solidarity program on Kashmir self-Determination Day

The Logos an Non Governmental Organization (NGO) is organizing a solidarity program on "Self determination Day of Kashmir with the people of occupied- Jammy and Kashmir on Sunday (January 5)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Logos an Non Governmental Organization (NGO) is organizing a solidarity program on "Self determination Day of Kashmir with the people of occupied- Jammy and Kashmir on Sunday (January 5).

The program will be attended by hundred of thousands of people belonging to different walk of life specially minorities, said a statement issued here Saturday.

The purpose of this program was to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who were under continuous lock-down and Indian repression for the last five months, it further said.

Candle light ceremony and special prayers would also be made for suffering Kashmiris and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Solidarity program would send a strong message to people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and international community from minorities of Pakistan for the resolution of long standing Kashmir dispute.

The program will be addressed by Minister for Kashmir and Gilgat-Baltistan, Ameen Gandapor, Abdul Hameed Lone APHC, APHC leaders Advocate Parviz Ahmad Shah, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Mishal Malik, MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, Minorities MNA's and MPA's delegation from Pakistan.