London International Kashmir Congregation calls for early end of unlawful Indian occupation in Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) : Day-long International Kashmir Conference concluded in London late Sunday with unanimous emphasis and call for early end of the forced Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir to pave the way for early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue.

Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council, the world-fame Kashmiri rights outfit hosted the grand moot under the dynamic leadership of its Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and President GPKSC Kala Khan, said a message issued to the media here on Monday.

The Kepler participants including the chief guest at the moot- Azad Jammu Kashmir President sardar Masood Khan lauded the holding of, what he described, the All Parties International Kashmir Unity Conference, one of its own kind in history of the International Kashmir conferences on zoom at this most crucial stage of the Kashmir freedom struggle, it added.

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan thanked Chairman Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan & President GPKSC Kala Khan for hosting this transcontinental conclave of law makers, Kashmir advocates and human right defenders.

The outcome of the moot was highly successful as all the Kashmiri leadership world wide along with the British/Kashmir members of the British Parliament as well as various members of the Senate of Pakistan and National Assembly, Members of AJK Legislative Assembly, besides the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar praised the spirit of unanimity and cooperative approach on Kashmir issue.

It was emphasised by the participants that positive action through collective efforts of all the Pakistani/Kashmiri diaspora to raise the demand for early end of the Indian state terrorism and violence in the occupied Jammu Kashmir.

A detailed report on the conference was being released soon, it added.

The Participants at the All Party International Kashmir Unity Conference included the chief guest President AJK Sardar Masood Khan, Guest of Honour Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar, Senator Lt General Abdul Qayyum, Senator Raja Zafar Ul Haq, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim MNA & Member Kashmir Committee, Lord Nazir Ahmed life member of House of Lords, Afzal Khan MP & Shadow Deputy Leader British House of Commons, Khalid Mahmood MP & Shadow Minister, Yasmeen Qureshi MP & Shadow Minister, Tahir Ali MP, Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan for UK Mohammad Ayub, Senior Minister AJK Ch Tariq Farooq MLA, Ex Minister AJK Ch Pervez Ashraf, Ex Minister AJK Ch Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Rashid Turabi MLA & All Party convener Kashmir Council, Aftab Ahmed Butt Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement, Ghulam Mohammad Safi Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu & Kashmir, Raja Fahim Kayani President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Ch Tariq Mahmood Chairman Pakistan Patriotic Front UK, Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir President World Kashmir Awareness Forum United State of America, Ali Raza Syed Chairman Kashmir Council EUROPE, Syed Fiaz Naqashbandi convener All Party Hurriyat Conference Jammu & Kashmir, Mohammad Ghalib President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe, Rana Athar Javed Director General Pakistan House Denmark, Javed Rathore Chairman Kashmir Solidarity Council North America, Ghazala Habib Chairperon Friends of Kashmir International America, Dr Farhan Mujhaid Chak Secretary General CIVITAS Canada, Salman Khan Chairman Kashmir Group of South Africa, Raja Mukhtar Ahmed Sony President NIDA-e-Kashmir, Dr Ahmed Javed President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Qatar, Syed Shabbir Ahmed President Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council AJK, Agha Tanveer President GPKSC Political Affairs, Raja Sultan President GPKSC Greater London, Maria Iqbal Tirana Vice Chair PYO & Executive Director Youth Forum for Kashmir AJK, Abdul Hameed Lone Hurriyat Kashmiri Leader, Baillie Hanif Raja MBE Senior Kashmiri Leader Scotland, Dr Mubeen Shah Kashmiri Leader Malaysia, Raja Mazhar Hayat Ambassador GPKSC International Affairs and Shahid Majeed Advocte Organiser Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan.

Chairman GPKSC Raja Sikander Khan chaired & conducted the event which was concluded by President GPKSC kala Khan where he thanked all the distinguished participants.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi Convener Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu & Kashmir on this occasion prayed for the Kashmiri martyrs and early success of the freedom struggle of the people of Jammu Kashmir.