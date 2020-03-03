UrduPoint.com
Lone Urges International Community, UN To Take Notice Of Indian Repressive Policies, Atrocities In IoK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:28 PM

Lone urges international community, UN to take notice of Indian repressive policies, atrocities in IoK

Chairman Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui and Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone condemning Indian repressive policies have urged the international community including Amnesty International and the United Nations to take serious notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui and Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone condemning Indian repressive policies have urged the international community including Amnesty International and the United Nations to take serious notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he said the international community should play their effective role in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui termed the attitude of New Delhi as atrocious and brutal saying that through its illegal and illegitimate occupation of land and people, India has turned the entire Jammu and Kashmir into an open prison where even basic human rights are denied, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Thousands of pro freedom leaders, activists and people including hundreds of minors have been put behind bars, he said and added that every potential voice against these repressive policies is being suppressed brutally. Freedom of press and freedom of expression is under severe censorship, he pointed out.

"After eroding of the Article 370, Indian atrocious behaviour has doubled to compel people of Jammu and Kashmir to surrender their will to seek and fight for their right to self determination which is guaranteed by the relevant resolutions of the United Nations and countless pledges and promises by Indian rulers with the people of Kashmir," he said.

Bilal Siddiqui said that world should act beyond casual lip service and forced Indian rulers to abide by to the pledges made Internationally and domestically with people of Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Mohammad Shafi Lone said the continued military siege in occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the worst human rights violation. He said that Indian troops have intensified their atrocities in the occupied area, which is under siege for more than seven months.

He said the participation of thousands of Kashmiris in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth proves that the Kashmiri people love the youth who sacrifice their lives for a great cause. Therefore, India can never suppress their passion for freedom through brutal tactics, he added.

