Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris without further delay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:52 PM
The Kashmir-origin Ex Lord of the British House of Lords, Lord Nazir Ahmed on Wednesday said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) people will not accept any option less than the basic right to self-determination - since the much delayed unresolved Kashmir issue involves the fate of over 16 million people of the internationally-acknowledged disputed in IIOJK
Talking to journalists at the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur AJK, he said that Kashmiris firm, just and principled stand on the Kashmir issue stood intact for the last 77 years so far.
While referring to the much delayed Kashmir conflict, Lord Nazir said "It could not immediately be commented that there was no benefit to the Kashmiris of the elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK)".
"Whatever puppet government is installed in IIOJK, it is considered to be pro-India", he added.
The international powers, he observed, have given free rein to those who stained the hands with bloodshed of innocent Palestinian Muslims, children, women, young and elderly people. "We, at this horrifying situation in Palestine and Lebanon, are left as spectators, which is regrettable.
