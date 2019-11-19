People continue to observe civil disobedience to protest against India-imposed military clampdown and internet gag, which has incurred a loss of over two billion dollars to the Kashmir's fragile economy since 5th August, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :People continue to observe civil disobedience to protest against India-imposed military clampdown and internet gag, which has incurred a loss of over two billion Dollars to the Kashmir's fragile economy since 5th August , in Indian occupied Kashmir.

As part of the civil disobedience movement, business activities continue to remain suspended across the Kashmir valley except for a brief period while schools, colleges and offices wear a deserted look on the 107th running day, today. Public transport, too, remains off the roads. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that it was planning to sue the Indian government for the damages, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Internet across all platforms as well as text messaging and prepaid mobile services remain snapped.

Indian troops arrested four youth during a cordon and search operation in Arihal area of Pulwama district.

The troops also launched violent cordon and search operations in Sunderbani, Akhnoor and Surankot areas of Poonch district.

Meanwhile, New Delhi-based Enforcement Directorate took possession of seven properties of the Kashmiris on the charge of their association with freedom movement.

These properties are located in Islamabad, Sopore and Bandipora and were earlier attached provisionally.

These properties included the property belonging to prominent mujahid commander, Syed Salahuddin. The ED officials raided the places and put up notices declaring that the ED had taken over physical possession of the places. The properties of senior Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Aasiya Andrabi have already been attached.

Despite criticism by the opposition over renaming roads and government departments in occupied Kashmir, the BJP is adamant to go ahead with its plan. Kashmir's water supply department will now be called the Jal Shakti department while the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel has been named after Hindutva ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The authorities have also cleared bottlenecks to rechristen Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, located in heart of Srinagar, as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium. They are renaming all facilities and landmarks including two hospitals, the cricket stadium, an indoor stadium, a park and a convocation centre, named after Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

Srinagar-based historian, Ashiq Hussain said, the purpose of this politically-motivated move is to give a sense of victory to the Hindu majority population across India.