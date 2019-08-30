LTC organises rally in support of Kashmiri people

The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) on Friday organised a rally from the LTC offices to Liberty Roundabout, Gulberg, to observe the Kashmir Hour and show solidarity with people of Kashmir, who are facing unprecedented human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) on Friday organised a rally from the LTC offices to Liberty Roundabout, Gulberg , to observe the Kashmir Hour and show solidarity with people of Kashmir, who are facing unprecedented human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

LTC Chairman Aleem Javed, Chief Executive Officer LTC Mariam Khawar and other officials and staff observed the Kashmir Hour by holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, chanted passionate slogans and offered prayers for the people of Kashmir.

Provincial Secretary Punjab for Transport Asad Rehman Gilani said that whole nation stands with Kashmiri people against Indian fascist oppression and coming out on the roads was a clear message to the international community that they should respect the legitimate right of the people of held Kashmir.

LTC Chairman Aleem Javed said that every Pakistani has strong bond with the people of Kashmir, who had been victimised by the Indian government for dacades. That was why the gathering in the form of a rally was a message to the whole world to recognise Kashmiris' sacrifices and struggle against illegal occupation of their land by the Indian government.