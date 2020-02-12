UrduPoint.com
Mahathir Won Hearts Of Kashmiri People: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

February 12: The Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while appreciating Malaysia's principled stand on the Kashmir issue, has said that the Malaysian leadership by refusing to yield to India's pressure, had won hearts of the Kashmiri people

He expressed these views during a meeting with the chief patron of the Malaysian Youth Movement and the Malaysian Minister of State for Industry, trade and investment Mohammad Rafiq Faiza Mohiyuddin here. President of Malaysia Kashmir Youth Movement Sohail Mohammad Qamaruddin was also present on the occasion.

The Azad Kashmir president asserted that the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad was one of the world leaders who had adopted a solid and principled stand on the Kashmir issue, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir appreciated him.

While referring to Malaysian prime minister's address to the UN General Assembly, Masood Khan said that Mahathir Mohammad had not only strongly condemned the Indian actions in occupied Kashmir but also described it naked aggression.

He also thanked the Consultative Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM) for serving as a bridge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their Malaysian brethren.

He maintained that very close and brotherly relations existed between Pakistan and Malaysia, and expressed the hope that his visit would further expand relations between the people of two countries.

The AJK president said that Malaysian Kashmir Youth Movement through advocacy was trying to involve the Malaysian youth in projecting the Kashmir issue, and is preparing the youth to play their role in the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir.

While apprising the Malaysian leaders of the latest situation of occupied Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said that India had been extending inhuman treatment to the people of occupied Kashmir. It had not only locked down the territory since August 5 last year, but thousands of youth have been arrested and thrown into torture cells.

He said that the camps where the Kashmiri youth have been detained are dubbed by the Indian government as de-radicalization camps. Besides, the Indian government was offering financial support to the youth to deter them from the liberation movement. However, the Indian government would never succeed in its attempts, he added.

