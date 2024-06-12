- Home
Making AJK Corruption-free, Establishing Rule Of Law, Supremacy Of Merit Govt's Top Priorities: AJK PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has said that making Azad Jammu Kashmir a corruption-free state and establishing rule of law and supremacy of merit were his government's top priorities.
He expressed these views while speaking at a reception meeting hosted in his honor by Minister for Information Technology Sardar Zia Qamar in Bagh town, AJK, on Wednesday.
The prime minister believed in equal application of the law. The law, he stated, should apply to all people equally, regardless of their status in society.
He said that a budget worth billions of rupees has been spent, but not a single complaint of corruption surfaced during his 14-month-long tenure.
The AJK PM said that he considers strengthening the ongoing freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as his first and foremost duty. He said that concerted efforts were required to make the ongoing freedom struggle a success and to mitigate the sufferings of the oppressed brothers and sisters of IIOJ&K.
Anwaar lauded the Pakistan armed forces' significant role in protecting the country's territorial integrity. Terming Pakistan as a big brother, the PM expressed, "Our forefathers have determined the direction of our future by raising the slogan of Kashmir Banega Pakistan."
On this occasion, the AJK PM thanked Zia Qamar and assured him of his full support and cooperation in solving the problems of his constituency. The event was also attended and addressed by Pakistan People's Party leader Sardar Abdul Majeed Advocate, Information Technology Minister Sardar Zia Qamar, Mian Waheed, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub, Pir Mazhar Saeed, Qasim Majeed, Sardar Khalid Chaghtai, Sardar Qayyum Baig, and others.
Meanwhile, addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of the District Bar Association in Bagh, AJK PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq hailed the legal fraternity's valuable contribution to society and its unprecedented struggle to uphold the rule of law in the region. Terming the black coat as his pride, the PM said that the black coat was etched in his childhood memories.
"Whenever there is a violation of the constitution, it is the duty of lawyers to stand up and stop it legally," he added. On this occasion, the AJK PM announced a grant of one million rupees for the district bar.
The function was attended and addressed by ministers including Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Pir Mazhar Saeed, former Chief Justice of the High Court Sardar Azhar Saleem Babar, District Judge Raja Yusuf Haroon, newly elected President Raja Mehmood Advocate, General Secretary Syed Mazhar Kazmi Advocate, and others.
Earlier, the AJK PM laid the foundation stone for the Judicial Complex and Lawyers' Chamber during his visit. The ministers Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub Khan, Sardar Amir Altaf Khan, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, and a large number of lawyers were also present on this occasion.
APP/ahr/378
