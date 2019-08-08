Malaysia voices concern over recent developments in Occupied Kashmir

Malaysia has voiced concern over the recent developments in Occupied Kashmir, in particular the repeated escalation of tension in the region

A press statement issued by Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya Thursday said Malaysia would like to encourage all stakeholders to abide by the relevant UNSC resolutions on Occupied Kashmir towards the maintenance of international peace and security.

Malaysia said it always believes that dialogues and consultations are the best route to a peaceful and amicable solution over this long standing issue.It expressed hope that Pakistan and India will exercise utmost restraint to prevent further escalation that could be detrimental to the peace, stability and prosperity in the region.