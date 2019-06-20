UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Vows To Raise Kashmiris' Plight At World Forums

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:09 PM

Malaysia vows to raise Kashmiris' plight at world forums

Adviser to Malaysian Prime Minister Haji Azmi Mohammad that Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan Islam Malaysia (MAPIM) will raise the Kashmir issue from the international furums as Indian is involved in human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Adviser to Malaysian Prime Minister Haji Azmi Mohammad that Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan islam Malaysia (MAPIM) will raise the Kashmir issue from the international furums as Indian is involved in human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).He said this while talking to chairperson of Pakistan Peace and Culture organization and wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik,Mushaal Hussein Malik here at her residence.He said that Indian dubbed itself a bid democratic state; however they not giving them self-determination right to Kashmiris and important Kashmiri leadership including Yasin Malik is being caged in Tehar Jail.The head of MAPIM said that international human rights organizations should pay heed to the plight of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir people as they have rendered immense sacrifices.A 12-member Malaysian delegation also accompanied him on the occasion and they discussed the current situation of Kashmir.in her remarks on the occasion, Mushaal Malik came down hard on Indian occupied authorities for their unabated atrocities and illegal detention of her husband and vowed that the courage and spirit of the Kashmiris freedom fighters could not be dampened through such brutalities and state terrorism.She appealed the world bodies and human rights organizations to take a serious notice of the worsening health of her husband due to immense torture by Indian brutal authorities, who is denied treatment in sheer violation of principles of political freedom.

She said that Indian state terrorism and brutalities could be judged from the fact that even the authorities had no courage to allow the release of report by Amnesty International on PSA black law in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).The Chairperson said that the occupied authorities banned the report in the valley to hide the unabated atrocities and rising human violation acts in the occupied valley from the world community; however, she added that the dirty face of the Indian government is badly exposed to the world and through such cheap tactics, the world could not be made fool anymore.Despite claiming being the largest democracy in the world, she said that Indian government always banned all such reports that based on truth that enough to expose the dirty face of the Indian government.Mushaal said that the Indian army enjoyed complete immunity to carry out atrocities and inhuman acts in the occupied valley as aged and younger Kashmiris were sent to jail sans any solid evidence.She went on to say that the occupied forces could neither change the reality of the Kashmir dispute nor deprive the Kashmiri people of their legitimate right to self-determination for long through such tactics.On the occasion, Mushaal also presented a painting half mother' to the MAPIM delegation on behalf of the Kashmiri people.

