Malaysian NGOs Delegation Visits Kashmir Lobby Group In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 07:32 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :A 12-member delegation of Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan islam Malaysia (MAPIM), the umbrella body of hundreds of Islamic NGOs, Saturday visited the main office of the Youth Forum of Kashmir (YFK ) in the Federal capital to get briefing on current Kashmir situation, it was officially said.

YFK Media In-Charge, gave a detailed presentation on the activities and the work of YFK through different mediums, while YFK Digital Media In-Charge, briefed delegation about the social media presence of YFK, it's activities and the reach of YFK social media on different platforms, an AJK government Information Department's handout issued Saturday evening said.

A team of lobbyists at YFK, which works with UN mechanisms on the situation in Kashmir, delivered a detailed briefing to the delegation on the situation in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The YFK arranged a photo exhibit that consisted of only verified, dated and captioned pictures from the conflict zone in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, captured by credible international photojournalists and news organizations.

The delegation received copies of research documents prepared by YFK on aspects of Kashmir Conflict that require urgent humanitarian attention.

The delegation was impressed by the YFK's work and assured their support for the Kashmir cause.

YFK International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir), it may be added, is a non-partisan INGO, working for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir Conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

