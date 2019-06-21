Malaysian parliament likely to have Kashmir Parliamentary group, AJK president hails Malaysian Council for supporting Kashmiris

The issue of Indian repression against defenseless Kashmiri people and the worst human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir will be raised in the Malaysian parliament, and efforts will also be made to set up a parliamentary Kashmir group, confided Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, chief of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization, an alliance of 22 Malaysian civil society organizations Malaysian

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019) The issue of Indian repression against defenseless Kashmiri people and the worst human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir will be raised in the Malaysian parliament, and efforts will also be made to set up a parliamentary Kashmir group, confided Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, chief of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization, an alliance of 22 Malaysian civil society organizations Malaysian.

Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid who is currently on a visit to Azad Kashmir at the head of a 12-member delegation, told media after a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan at Aiwan-e-Sadr here Friday, that a systematic and coordinated campaign titled "Voice of Kashmir" would be launched to effectively highlight Kashmir cause in South East Asian states including Malaysia.

He said that the Malaysian people were highly worried over the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. Besides mosques network and media, help would also be sought from civil society groups to highlight the real perspective of Kashmir issue in Malaysia and neighbouring countries.

He said that AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed would be invited on the occasion of launching of this campaign, and a report on the visit of delegation to Azad Kashmir would also be presented to Malaysian prime minister.

He said that the delegation had personally witnessed situation prevailing in Azad Kashmir. It also wanted to visit occupied Kashmir, but the Indian government had denied visa to it. Azmi Abdul Hamid said that his organization also intended to launch educational and cultural projects in Azad Kashmir, and a decision in this regard would be made shortly.

On this occasion, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan thanked the Malaysian delegation for visiting Azad Kashmir, and called upon the government, parliament, people and the civil society of Malaysia to play their active role to secure an end to human rights violations at the hands of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and to get restored the internationally-recognized right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He said that Kashmir was not a territorial dispute between Pakistan and India but it was a matter of the right of self-determination and the future of more than 15 million people. He said that keeping in view ideal brotherly relations existed between Pakistan and Malaysia, we desire Malaysia to help Pakistan and the Kashmiri people in seeking a peaceful political and diplomatic solution to Kashmir dispute.

The AJK president said that in order to divert world's attention from the worst human rights trampling in occupied Kashmir, the Indian forces were frequently carrying out firing and shelling on the civilian population of Azad Kashmir living along the Line of Kashmir, thereby causing heavy losses to them in men and material.

Sardar Masood Khan said that besides violating ceasefire agreement, India had restricted the movement of UN military observers to hide its crimes against humanity while Pakistan was extending full cooperation to the UN observers.

Touching upon Hindu fanaticism in India, Sardar Masood Khan said that with the support of ruling Bhartia Janata Party, a vicious hate campaign has been unleashed against the Indian Muslims, people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the state of Pakistan.

He expressed the fear that this wave of hatred may engulf other regions including South East Asia. The AJK president briefed Malaysian delegation on the historical perspective of Kashmir issue, and the plight of more than 40,000 refugees from occupied Kashmir who are currently being looked after by Azad Kashmir government in different parts of the liberated territory.