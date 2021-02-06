UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Umbrella NGO Gifts Blankets As A Mark Of Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:03 PM

Malaysian umbrella NGO gifts blankets as a mark of solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (MAPIM) and Pakistani Friends of Kashmir gifted blankets for their Kashmiri brethren as an expression of solidarity on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day observed the nation-wide in Pakistan and AJK on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ): The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (MAPIM) and Pakistani Friends of Kashmir gifted blankets for their Kashmiri brethren as an expression of solidarity on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day observed the nation-wide in Pakistan and AJK on Friday.

"A simple ceremony was held at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis where the President AJK, Sardar Masood Khan received blankets, handed him over by the former High Commissioner for Pakistan to Malaysia, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, on behalf of MAPIM and other Pakistani donors", AJK President office said in an official statement released to the media here Saturday.

"The aid is particularly meant for the refugees from Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)", the Statement added.

On the occasion, the President AJK, Sardar Masood, expressed his profound thanks to MAPIM's President Haji Mohd Azmi, Malaysian people and Pakistani Friends of Kashmir for their moral and humanitarian support to the Kashmiris.

Mohd Azmi, he said, was a statesman of international standing who had also planned to establish direct relations between Malaysia and Azad Kashmir. This plan would again pick up momentum after the Covid pandemic, he said.

Masood Khan appreciated Malaysia's consistent and valuable support to the Kashmiris, both at the level of Malaysian leadership and its people. He also expressed his profound gratitude to Mohammad Nafees Zakaria for his efforts in bringing Malaysia and Pakistan closer.

He recognized the Ambassador's strong and steadfast efforts to advocate and plead the case of Kashmir during his various diplomatic assignments around the globe.

Earlier this month, MAPIM had presented a cheque of RM 50,000, as a gesture of solidarity and humanitarian assistance to the Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), at a ceremony attended by the incumbent High Commissioner for Pakistan to Malaysia, H.E. Amna Baloch as Chief Guest.

In its efforts to muster broader support for the Kashmir cause, MAPIM has established its Friends of Kashmir Youth Forum and ASEAN Friends of Kashmir.

While the plight of Kashmiris spans over seven decades, the Indian military siege of Kashmiris since 5th August 2019, has raised deep concern among the Muslim countries over the perpetual genocide of Kashmiri Muslims that has been taking place to primarily change the demography in IIOJK.

The communication blockade and reports of arbitrary detentions, extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, sexual harassment, inhuman treatment and destruction of the properties of Kashmiri Muslims in IIOJK have prompted United Nations Rapporteurs to warn the Indian government and stop atrocities committed by the India occupation forces with impunity against defenseless Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Jammu Malaysia Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Moral Muslim Media From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Man dies in Wadh firing

19 minutes ago

Ziaullah Longove visits CMH, Civil hospital

28 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin prays for Ali Sadpara's safe recovery

28 minutes ago

AU leader Faki re-elected for second 4-year term: ..

31 minutes ago

Benin presidential candidate wounded in gun attack ..

31 minutes ago

Football: Scottish Premiership table

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.