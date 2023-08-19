Mangla Dam Holds Steady at 1242 Feet, its Maximum Capacity

Mangla Dam, AJK's largest water reservoir, has successfully maintained its peak capacity of 1,242 feet, reached its maximum conservation level on Saturday, as reported by official sources

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) Mangla Dam, AJK's largest water reservoir, has successfully maintained its peak capacity of 1,242 feet, reached its maximum conservation level on Saturday, as reported by official sources.

Presently, the Mangla reservoir holds an impressive 7.356 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, whereas the Jhelum River's inflow and outflow at the dam were both recorded at 24,300 cusecs, ensuring a balanced water management strategy.

A quick glance at the broader river situation across various regions reveals Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 206,600 cusecs, Outflows 211,300 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows and Outflows 33,900 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows and Outflows 262,900 cusecs and Chenab at Marala: Inflows 67,000 cusecs, Outflows 43,600 cusecs.

Additionally, the reservoir levels and flows at key barrages were as, Jinnah Barrage: Inflows 237,700 cusecs, Outflows 229,700 cusecs, Chashma Barrage: Inflows 267,400 cusecs, Outflows 246,200 cusecs, Taunsa Barrage: Inflows 227,700 cusecs, Outflows 208,700 cusecs, Guddu Barrage: Inflows 257,600 cusecs, Outflows 225,900 cusecs, Sukkur Barrage: Inflows 215,100 cusecs, Outflows 161,100 cusecs, Kotri Barrage: Inflows 168,000 cusecs, Outflows 127,800 cusecs, Trimmu Barrage: Inflows 81,200 cusecs, Outflows 67,600 cusecs and Panjnad Barrage: Inflows 70,500 cusecs, Outflows 54,700 cusecs.

Similarly the reservoir levels and storage stand at Tarbela: Present level 1549.42 feet, live storage 5.776 MAF, Mangla: Present level 1242.00 feet, live storage 7.356 MAF and Chashma: Present level 649.00 feet, live storage 0.278 MAF.

The data reflects river inflows and outflows at different times, with precise measurements providing insight into the controlled management of these vital water resources.