Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 1242 feet capacity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following exceptional inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in the country's largest reservoir Mangla Dam was stood intact at its stipulated maximum 1242 feet capacity on Wednesday, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) : Following exceptional inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in the country's largest reservoir Mangla Dam was stood intact at its stipulated maximum 1242 feet capacity on Wednesday, official sources said.

Mangla Dam stands biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, official sources told APP on Wednesday.

At present 7.356 million acre-feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla reservoir, the media wing of WAPDA told the news agency.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 18300 cusecs with outflows of the same 18300 cusecs of water from the dam.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Wednesday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 142100 cusecs and Outflows 141700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 26100 cusecs and Outflows 26100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 130900 cusecs and Outflow 130900, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 18300 cusecs and Outflows 18300 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 38500 cusecs and Outflows 11500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 184000 cusecs and Outflows 176000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 214200 cusecs and Outflows 217200 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 213900 cusecs and Outflows 190400 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 303500 cusecs and Outflows 273900 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 238100 cusecs and Outflows 184400 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 148600 cusecs and Outflows 107700 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 58800 cusecs and Outflow 45200 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 101000 cusecs and Outflows 84400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.809 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1242.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.356 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.186 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Wednesday.