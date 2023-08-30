Open Menu

Mangla Dam: Water Level Kept Intact At Maximum 1242 Feet Capacity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 1242 feet capacity

Following exceptional inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in the country's largest reservoir Mangla Dam was stood intact at its stipulated maximum 1242 feet capacity on Wednesday, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) : Following exceptional inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in the country's largest reservoir Mangla Dam was stood intact at its stipulated maximum 1242 feet capacity on Wednesday, official sources said.

Mangla Dam stands biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, official sources told APP on Wednesday.

At present 7.356 million acre-feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla reservoir, the media wing of WAPDA told the news agency.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 18300 cusecs with outflows of the same 18300 cusecs of water from the dam.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Wednesday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 142100 cusecs and Outflows 141700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 26100 cusecs and Outflows 26100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 130900 cusecs and Outflow 130900, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 18300 cusecs and Outflows 18300 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 38500 cusecs and Outflows 11500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 184000 cusecs and Outflows 176000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 214200 cusecs and Outflows 217200 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 213900 cusecs and Outflows 190400 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 303500 cusecs and Outflows 273900 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 238100 cusecs and Outflows 184400 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 148600 cusecs and Outflows 107700 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 58800 cusecs and Outflow 45200 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 101000 cusecs and Outflows 84400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.809 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1242.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.356 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.186 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Kabul Water WAPDA Dam Sukkur Same Nowshera Jhelum Kotri August Media From Million

Recent Stories

Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in trai ..

Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in train station

4 minutes ago
 Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakis ..

Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakistan against Nepal in Asia Cup ..

7 minutes ago
 CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next ..

CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next few days

4 minutes ago
 Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

4 minutes ago
 DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Sub ..

DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Subdivision

24 minutes ago
 China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as ..

China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as US cruise on

30 minutes ago
ECP should announce date of general election: Pak ..

ECP should announce date of general election: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan starts Asia Cup with huge-margin win

Pakistan starts Asia Cup with huge-margin win

30 minutes ago
 Minister for expediting process to complete Safe C ..

Minister for expediting process to complete Safe City project at earliest

30 minutes ago
 Rasheed takes notice of 2 deaths due to diarrhea o ..

Rasheed takes notice of 2 deaths due to diarrhea outbreak in Lasbela

30 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting to review rescue, relief operati ..

CS chairs meeting to review rescue, relief operation in flooded areas

49 minutes ago
 Nadeem Anwar appointed as chairman NTC

Nadeem Anwar appointed as chairman NTC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir