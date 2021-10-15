UrduPoint.com

Marking 'black Day', Kashmiri Body Urges World Powers To End India's Occupation Of Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

Marking 'black day', Kashmiri body urges world powers to end India's occupation of Kashmir

The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKA), an advocacy group, has called on world powers to take steps to end India's occupation of Kashmir where, it said, the people's demand for self-determination keeps growing stronger, despite brutal suppression

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKA), an advocacy group, has called on world powers to take steps to end India's occupation of Kashmir where, it said, the people's demand for self-determination keeps growing stronger, despite brutal suppression.

In a statement released ahead of the 75th anniversary -- on Oct 27-- of India's massive invasion and occupation of Kashmir, known as "Black Day," the forum said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been enduring relentless violations of privacy and human rights at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

"As Indian armed forces continue to imprison Kashmir's political leaders, journalists, and human rights activists, Kashmiris' demand for self-determination keeps growing stronger.," the forum added.

"We denounce India's occupation of Kashmir and the various other violations it has inflicted upon Kashmiris, including illegal surveillance, imprisonment, online harassment, and permanent revocation of democratic and legal rights since August 5, 2019.

" "On this monumental day", it said, "Kashmir and its supporters reflect on the crisis that has defined hundreds of thousands of lives.

"We call on India to put an immediate end to the undemocratic surveillance, human rights abuses, and occupation," the forum said.

"We demand an immediate end to the accelerated targeted killings and imprisonment of over a thousand of innocent civilians in the last few days.

"It is imperative that the world powers stop the Indian forces from continuing to occupy Kashmir, and we ask for the international community to demand accountability and justice," the forum added.

Related Topics

India World Jammu August 2019 From

Recent Stories

Traffic police official shot dead

Traffic police official shot dead

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 85381 cusecs water

IRSA releases 85381 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced on Oct 19

Public holiday announced on Oct 19

4 minutes ago
 European equities climb at open 15th Oct, 2021

European equities climb at open 15th Oct, 2021

4 minutes ago
 NHMP adopts contemporary gadgetry mechanism to con ..

NHMP adopts contemporary gadgetry mechanism to control traffic accidents

4 minutes ago
 OPPO Officially Launches the Global Version of Col ..

OPPO Officially Launches the Global Version of ColorOS 12

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.