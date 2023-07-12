Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

(@FahadShabbir)

Jammu and Kashmir National Front while eulogizing the martyrs on Wednesday said that Kashmiris' liberation struggle was awash with tales of bravery and courage

Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front while eulogizing the martyrs on Wednesday said that Kashmiris' liberation struggle was awash with tales of bravery and courage.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar the J & K National Front spokesman said "13 July is an important milestone in the history of Kashmiris' resistance against oppressor".

"Martyrs are the pride of our nation", he said adding that the Kashmiri nation owes a debt of gratitude to all those brave hearts who sacrificed their precious lives for the noble cause.

Referring to Kashmiris' decades-old struggle to rid their motherland of foreigners, he said, "Kashmiri are a resilient nation with an enviable history of fighting against oppressors and usurpers".

He said that Indian rulers must bear in mind that Kashmiris could not be conquered by the dint of force.

"Despite using all means of oppression and suppression the successive Indian governments have miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' liberation struggle and their urge for freedom", he said, adding that the day was not far when Kashmiris' sacrifice would reach fruition.