Open Menu

Martyrs Pride Of Nation: J&K National Front

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

Jammu and Kashmir National Front while eulogizing the martyrs on Wednesday said that Kashmiris' liberation struggle was awash with tales of bravery and courage

Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front while eulogizing the martyrs on Wednesday said that Kashmiris' liberation struggle was awash with tales of bravery and courage.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar the J & K National Front spokesman said "13 July is an important milestone in the history of Kashmiris' resistance against oppressor".

"Martyrs are the pride of our nation", he said adding that the Kashmiri nation owes a debt of gratitude to all those brave hearts who sacrificed their precious lives for the noble cause.

Referring to Kashmiris' decades-old struggle to rid their motherland of foreigners, he said, "Kashmiri are a resilient nation with an enviable history of fighting against oppressors and usurpers".

He said that Indian rulers must bear in mind that Kashmiris could not be conquered by the dint of force.

"Despite using all means of oppression and suppression the successive Indian governments have miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' liberation struggle and their urge for freedom", he said, adding that the day was not far when Kashmiris' sacrifice would reach fruition.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Srinagar July All Din Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Van owner's association irks over illegal collecti ..

Van owner's association irks over illegal collection of amount from transporters ..

3 minutes ago
 Campaign against LPG cylinders in public transport ..

Campaign against LPG cylinders in public transport intensified

3 minutes ago
 GB government approves another project for LMS la ..

GB government approves another project for LMS lab establishment in government ..

3 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to deal flood like situatio ..

Arrangements finalized to deal flood like situation: DC

3 minutes ago
 UC Secretary arrested for taking bribe

UC Secretary arrested for taking bribe

10 minutes ago
 Success of chairman, vice chairman in Kech histori ..

Success of chairman, vice chairman in Kech historic: Ali Hassan

10 minutes ago
Russian Assets to Remain Frozen Until Moscow Pays ..

Russian Assets to Remain Frozen Until Moscow Pays for 'Damage' to Kiev - G7 Decl ..

10 minutes ago
 Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership wit ..

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

28 minutes ago
 Railways network being shifted on solar system :CE ..

Railways network being shifted on solar system :CEO

10 minutes ago
 G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities o ..

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

27 minutes ago
 MUET announces interviews for candidates' admissio ..

MUET announces interviews for candidates' admission in new academic year

6 minutes ago
 Gold rates down by Rs.500 to 204,400 per tola

Gold rates down by Rs.500 to 204,400 per tola

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir