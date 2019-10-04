Masadiq seeks donor organizations' help for quake survivors: Says federal government must take lead role in rehabilitation of affectees: PTI AJK GS talks to APP:

Expressing satisfaction over the relief and rehabilitation efforts being carried out in Earthquake hit areas of Mirpur the General Secretary of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir chapter Raja Masadiq Khan has said urged the international donor organizations, NGOs and philanthropists to play their due role in relief and rehabilitation of earthquake survivors

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Expressing satisfaction over the relief and rehabilitation efforts being carried out in Earthquake hit areas of Mirpur the General Secretary of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir chapter Raja Masadiq Khan has said urged the international donor organizations, NGOs and philanthropists to play their due role in relief and rehabilitation of earthquake survivors.

"Given the magnitude of losses it is not possible for any government to accomplish post-earthquake rehabilitation and reconstruction process in the area, singlehandedly", Khan said in an interview to APP on Friday.

He added that the role and responsibilities of international donor organizations, NGOs and philanthropists become even greater in the face of such catastrophic events.

The PTI General Secretary who has been supervising the party's relief and rehabilitation activities in the region for past one week said, "In addition to massive damage to road infrastructure, thousands of houses worth billions of rupees have been damaged and several villages have been completely washed away as a result of deadly quake that jolted the southern city and its suburbs last month".

He said that apart from rehabilitation and reconstruction work it will cost billions of rupees for the removal of debris from the city.

Highlighting the role of world institutions Khan said that Regarding the Federal government's rehabilitation package Khan said that the PTI government in the center would hopefully announce a comprehensive package for the affectees.

He said that during his visit to Mirpur Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured his all out support for the rehabilitation of affected people but there was a dire need that the government of Pakistan should take lead in the rehabilitation process and ensure speedy disbursement of compensation amount amongst the surveyed affectees.

The PTI AJK leader said that at this hour of grief and sorrow people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will stand shoulder to shoulder along with the victims and would leave no stone unturned in providing relief to quake victims in these turbulent times.

Assuring his party's full support to the quake-victims he said that all available resources would be used for the reconstruction of Mirpur and the rehabilitation of the victims. "After a complete survey and assessment of the losses a reasonable package will be announced for the rehabilitation of the victims", Khan added.