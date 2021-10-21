UrduPoint.com

Masarrat Aalam Calls For Observing Civil Curfew In IIOJK On October 27

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:44 PM

All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, illegally incarcerated Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt has appealed to the freedom-loving people of Kashmir to observe complete shutdown on 27th October which is observed as Black Day against illegal and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message from New Delhi's Tihar Jail called upon people from all walks of life including businessmen, transporters, employees, Bar Associations and students to stand united in observing the civil curfew on the Black Day.

He said, the Kashmiri Diaspora shall organise protest rallies displaying placards and banners highlighting the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He also asked for observing complete blackout for one hour from 7 P.M to 8 P.M on the day.

The incarcerated APHC Chairman said, India has utterly failed to suppress the freedom sentiments of the subjugated people of Kashmir.

Reminding India the history of its freedom struggle against British Imperialism he pointed out that it took India almost a century to win the war of freedom yet it cannot match the innumerable sacrifices rendered by the great people of Kashmir.

He said it was out of question that the freedom loving people of Kashmir would make any compromise on their freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

He advised India to shun its military arrogance and accept the ground realities in Kashmir where its one million troops have received a terrible moral defeat at the hands of common masses. Hailing the vigour and valour of Kashmiri leaders and activists belonging to the ongoing resistance movement of Kashmir, the Hurriet Chairman reiterated his pledge to lead the sacred cause of freedom to its logical conclusion, through thick and thin.

Masarrat Aalam Butt paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Poonch, Shopian, Yral, Srinagar, Bandipora and Sopore and urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to take serious action against Indian military arrogance which in its worst form of state terrorism has intensified genocide, arbitrary detentions and ransacking residential.

He demanded early resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

