UrduPoint.com

Masarrat Aalam Expresses Deep Concern Over Systematic Genocide Of Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Masarrat Aalam expresses deep concern over systematic genocide of Kashmiris

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt has expressed his deep concern over the gruesome killings and gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt has expressed his deep concern over the gruesome killings and gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail, while referring to the unabated killing spree in IIOJK, said that it was a matter of grave concern that near about 10 million Kashmiris are continuously besieged by more than one million occupation forces who have been given a free license to kill people with impunity, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He deplored that all draconian laws have been put into force and every shield is being provided to the men in uniform to carry out the systematic genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims.

Denouncing the nefarious designs of India to change the demography of IIOJK, the illegally detained APHC Chairman said that now even the non-Muslims communities living in Jammu and Ladakh regions have realized that the influx of non-state subjects, who have been provided land and domicile certificates on a large scale, has an adverse effect on employment and business activities of the local population in addition to social and cultural aggression on the occupied territory.

He lauded the marvelous role played by the freedom loving Kashmiri people to foil the nefarious designs of India and expressed his satisfaction on the high morale of the brave people of Kashmir to fight Indian hegemony, state terrorism and its imperialism with a renewed zeal and zest.

Masarrat Aalam Butt urged the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take serious cognizance of the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir regarding widespread genocide, extrajudicial killings, molestation of women and gross human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces.

He also stressed on the early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the World Body's resolutions which has been pending since 1948 before the UNSC.

Related Topics

India Resolution World United Nations Business Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu New Delhi Women Muslim Media All From Million Employment

Recent Stories

US to Send Additional 1,700 Troops to Poland - Mor ..

US to Send Additional 1,700 Troops to Poland - Morawiecki

3 minutes ago
 France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ea ..

France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ease

3 minutes ago
 Calm in Guinea-Bissau capital after president surv ..

Calm in Guinea-Bissau capital after president survives gun attack

3 minutes ago
 PM's China visit to further promote bilateral rela ..

PM's China visit to further promote bilateral relations: Naghmana

3 minutes ago
 Germany eyes new LNG terminals as alternative to R ..

Germany eyes new LNG terminals as alternative to Russian gas

6 minutes ago
 PTI terms Sindh government responsible for non pay ..

PTI terms Sindh government responsible for non payment of HDA employees salaries ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>