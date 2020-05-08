Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan administered oath to the newly appointed chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, Air Marshal (retd) Masood Akhtar at a ceremony at the presidency here on Friday

Later, Air Marshal (ret) Masood Akhtar administered oath to newly-appointed members of the commission Sardar Mohammad Farooq Tabassum, Sardar Mohammad Nawaz Khan, Arif Kamal, Abdul Latif Shah, Rashid A Qasmi, Shahna Jabeen, Raja Mohammad Aslam, Narjis Kazmi, and Dr. Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Mathar Niaz Rana, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan and other senior officials.

Later, the newly appointed chairman and members of the Public Service Commission separately called on the state President Sardar Masood Khan, and discussed important matters with him.