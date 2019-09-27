UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masood Appeals To Americans To Save Kashmiris From Indian Terror

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

Masood appeals to Americans to save Kashmiris from Indian terror

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has appealed to the Americans to step forward to defend the rights of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who were bearing the brunt of Indian terror, aggression and colonization since August 5

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has appealed to the Americans to step forward to defend the rights of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who were bearing the brunt of Indian terror, aggression and colonization since August 5.

Addressing a large gathering of Americans, from different walks of life, at the prestigious Harvard Club in New York late Thursday, the AJK president said like the Americans, the Kashmiris had fought a war of independence in 1947 during which they were able to liberate only a part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, before India moved in and occupied a big chunk of its territory, according to a press release issued by the AJK Presidential Secretariat on Friday.

The liberated territory, he said, was now called Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan which focused on education, good governance and economic development; whereas the Indian occupied territory had been subjected to brutalization since 1947.

Masood apprised the audience about the horrendous and deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ%K).

He said the territory had been under siege for the past 54 days during which thousands of civilians had been detained who were being tortured mercilessly in prison houses resembling concentration camps. The Kashmiri people, who were resisting India's occupation and were demanding their freedom and self-determination, were being killed, blinded, maimed, tortured and disappeared. Women had been molested and raped, and were being threatened with sexual violence. They were being treated as spoils of war by the occupation forces, he added.

The United States, he said, had led the world to shape the new world order symbolized by the United Nations Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He urged the US civil society to save that order by rescuing the Kashmiris who were facing genocide and annihilation.

"Last century, Jews were targeted by a systematic genocide. Would this time Kashmiris be dehumanized and eliminated by India's violent extremist doctrine of Hindutva and the world would stand idly by?" he asked.

President Masood warned a war between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, which was very much possible, could escalate to the nuclear level and imperil the entire globe.

India's aggression in the IOJ&K and its war hysteria, he said, was pushing the region to the brink of war. That war must be averted by mounting pressure on India to restore the fundamental rights of Kashmiris and walk back from its aggressive supremacist agenda, he emphasized.

"Kashmiris do not want to be seen as a nuclear flashpoint but a symbol of amity and connectivity. All they want is restoration of their identity and exercise of their right to self-determination," he said.

The US, he said, in that regard could play a leadership role by making a moral choice to protect the rights of the Kashmiris and putting them above its legitimate economic and strategic ties with India.

Responding to a question about the offer of mediation by President Donald Trump, President Masood said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, in principle, welcomed all forms of diplomacy, including third party mediation. But such a process, he said, should not be disingenuous and it should put Kashmiris at the centre of any such process. "Kashmir diplomacy sans Kashmiris will neither be acceptable nor successful," he said.

He said the US government, which sits in the UN Security Council as a permanent member and represents its people as the pre-eminent global leader, should work with other permanent members to find a just and definitive dispensation of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which was the key cause of unrelenting turbulence in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Century World United Nations Education Civil Society Nuclear Threatened Trump Jammu Independence New York United States Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Women Moral Jew All From Government

Recent Stories

Austrian delegation meets Chief Minister Advisor

6 minutes ago

Pak Rescue team given go ahead for external classi ..

6 minutes ago

Private hospitals asked to join hands for counteri ..

6 minutes ago

Rallies, seminars held to mark Kashmir solidarity ..

6 minutes ago

PFF affairs given to FIFA's nominated Normalizatio ..

16 minutes ago

JIT Trying to Match MH17 Crash Probe With Answer P ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.