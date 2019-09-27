Masood Khan Appeals To US People To Save Kashmiris And Kashmir
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:25 PM
Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Kashmir, addressed a large gathering of Americans, from different walks of life, at the prestigious Harvard Club today (the event was hosted by Ms. Nadia Malik)
Nadia Malik). Calling the United States “a shining city upon the hill’, as conceived by its founding fathers, he appealed to American citizens to step forward to defend the rights of the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who were bearing the brunt of Indian terror, aggression and colonization since August 5, 2019.
That liberated territory, he said, is now called Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan which focuses on education, good governance and economic development; whereas the Indian occupied territory has been subjected to brutalization since 1947.
He briefed them that the territory had been under siege for the past 54 days during which thousands of civilians had been detained who are being tortured mercilessly in prison houses resembling concentration camps.
People who are resisting India’s occupation and are demanding their freedom and self-determination are being killed, blinded, maimed, tortured and disappeared. Women have been molested and raped and are being threatened with sexual violence.
They are being treated as spoils of war by the occupation forces.
He urged the US civil society to save that order by rescuing the Kashmiris who were facing genocide and annihilation.
“Last century, Jews were targeted by a systematic genocide. Would this time Kashmiris be dehumanized and eliminated by India’s violent extremist doctrine of Hindutva and the world would stand idly by?” he inquired.
India’s aggression in IOK and its war hysteria is pushing the region to the brink of war. That war must be averted by mounting pressure on India to restore the fundamental rights of Kashmiris and walk back from its aggressive supremacist agenda, he emphasized.
But such a process, he said, should not be disingenuous and it should put Kashmiris at the centre of any such process. “Kashmir diplomacy sans Kashmiris will neither be acceptable nor successful”, he said.