UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masood Khan Calls For Making Kashmir A Truly Global Movement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:37 AM

Masood Khan calls for making Kashmir a truly global movement

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that well before the creation of Pakistan, on 19 July 1947, participants from all over Kashmir who had gathered under the banner of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan unanimously vowed to join Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that well before the creation of Pakistan, on 19 July 1947, participants from all over Kashmir who had gathered under the banner of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan unanimously vowed to join Pakistan and subsequently in August, September and October, that year, a war of independence was fought by the people of Azad Kashmir wherein they drove away the Dogra forces and liberated the area we now know as Azad Kashmir.

The President made these remarks while speaking to the participants of a one-day conference on “Kashmir’s Prolonged Military Occupation: Lessons from History and the Way Forward”, organized by Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir (LFOVK). The event was also addressed by Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi and former Chief Justice of Gambia Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan.

Masood Khan refuted India’s BJP-RSS sponsored propaganda in which they claim that on 22nd October 1947, the tribal forces entered Jammu and Kashmir via Mansehra and started Pakistan’s “invasion” of the State. India, he said, has crafted a myth that the Pakistan government-sponsored the tribal forces, although these tribals were volunteers who stepped forward to help their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. The truth, he said, is that between the months of August and October, India moved forces from Kapurthala, Patiala and other areas of Punjab, and made them the supplementary force of the Dogra army, thereby taking direct part in the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that October 22 is not a day off infiltration or invasion but a day that marks the solidarity and true love between the people of Pakistan and Kashmir.

“If there was an instance of infiltration, it was from the Indian side. This took under the tutelage of Jawaharlal Nehru, the planning of Sardar Patel and it was duly sanctified by Gandhi”, he said.

The AJK President said that we must have talks on Kashmir but the key is to include Kashmiris in the talks. Any and all talks, he maintained, should take place under the auspices of the United Nations and the in line with the resolutions passed by the Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the legality of the whole issue stems from the fact that the people of Kashmir are a key party to the dispute and it is the Kashmiris that have to decide their political future.

“Even a slight hint of talks under the bilateral framework with India would be tantamount to legitimizing the illegal actions that were taken by India on August 5”, he said.

He said that all measures taken by India are violations of article after article of the Geneva Conventions, ICC statutes, several UN SC resolutions and customary international law. India, he said, deserves to be a target of coercive measures under the laws, be it laws of ethnic cleansing, genocide or war crimes.

The AJK President said that Resolution 47 passed by the UN SC was rejected by Pakistan for the reason of it proposing to be implemented unilaterally. He said that later in a consultation process undertaken by General McNaughton it was proposed for a proportional withdrawal of troops both by India and Pakistan, on both sides. This proposal was accepted by Pakistan but rejected by India. He also highlighted Resolution 122 of the UN SC whereby the Council rejected attempts by India to shape the future of the Jammu and Kashmir State through a Constituent Assembly; and also maintained the disputed status of Kashmir.

Masood Khan said that we can involve legal experts and adopt a path of lawfare. The issue can be taken to the International Court of Justice through a reference from the United Nations itself. Intervention is a must as there is a genocide taking place in IOJK, he said.

The AJK President said that there should be a clear differentiation between diplomatic and political efforts. While diplomats will continue to take the issue to diplomatic forums, engage the leadership of the UN, HRC and members of the General Assembly; the diplomats cannot indulge in politics, he said. He added that political support for Kashmir can only be garnered by politicians, political parties and citizens. They have to reach out to global parliamentarians, parliaments, the International Parliamentary Union, the US Congress, the EU Parliament and the international citizenry.

“Only then can we make Kashmir an international movement which would grab the attention of the UN and the global powers”, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Justice Resolution Army ICC United Nations Punjab Parliament Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Patiala Jammu Mansehra Geneva Independence Gambia Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir July August September October Congress Afridi Muslim Event All From Court Love

Recent Stories

Three sports establishments fined, one shut down f ..

1 minute ago

AJK President rules out bilateral talks with India ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus impact on BRI, CPEC temporary: Mian Za ..

14 minutes ago

With 5000 mAh Mega Battery Infinix Smart 5 is avai ..

19 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 October 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.